Russian Cabinet to Discuss Additional Measures for Sustainable Economic Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian government will at its meeting on Thursday discuss a draft plan of additional measures to ensure sustainable economic development amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the cabinet said in a statement.

In March, the Russian government published on its website a plan of priority measures to ensure sustainable economic development amid the COVID-19 spread.

The plan consists of three parts: provision of essential goods and support of the population; support for sectors of the economy at risk; support for small and medium-sized businesses.

"The following issues are expected to be considered at the meeting: on the draft plan of additional measures (actions) to ensure sustainable economic development in the worsening situation due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection," the statement said.