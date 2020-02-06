Russian Cabinet to Discuss Allocating $159Mln to University Infrastructure Modernization

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Russian government on Thursday will discuss the allocation of 10 billion rubles ($159 million) by the Finance Ministry to modernize the infrastructure of state universities, the cabinet said in a statement.
The modernization includes an overhaul and measures for to protect universities from terrorists.
"A draft resolution suggests approving budgetary allocations in the amount of 10,000 million rubles," the cabinet said.