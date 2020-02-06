UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet To Discuss Allocating $159Mln To University Infrastructure Modernization

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:10 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Allocating $159Mln to University Infrastructure Modernization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Russian government on Thursday will discuss the allocation of 10 billion rubles ($159 million) by the Finance Ministry to modernize the infrastructure of state universities, the cabinet said in a statement.

The modernization includes an overhaul and measures for to protect universities from terrorists.

"A draft resolution suggests approving budgetary allocations in the amount of 10,000 million rubles," the cabinet said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Russia From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

3 hours ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

4 hours ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

4 hours ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

4 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

5 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.