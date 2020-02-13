UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet To Discuss Amendments To Budget To Implement Putin's Address

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Russian government will discuss amendments to the federal budget for 2020 and for the 2021-2022 period at a meeting on Thursday, the cabinet said in a statement.

The amendments were drafted by the Finance Ministry to implement the measures stated in Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to parliament.

"The following issues are to be considered at the meeting... The draft federal law 'On amendments to the federal law on the federal budget for 2020 and for the 2021-2022 planning period'," the cabinet said.

Putin instructed the cabinet to ensure financing of expenses related to the implementation of his address to the Federal Assembly by April 15 and, if necessary, amend the budget.

