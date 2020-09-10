UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet To Discuss Ratification Of Protocol With Argentina On Space Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Ratification of Protocol With Argentina on Space Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia's cabinet will on Thursday discuss at a meeting the ratification of a protocol between the governments of Russia and Argentina on cooperation in the exploration and peaceful use of space, the government press service said in a statement.

"At the meeting, there are plans to consider... the draft Federal law 'On the ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Argentine Republic on cooperation in the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes'," the statement said.

The ratification of the protocol is expected to contribute to the creation of a legal and organizational basis for the development of cooperation with Argentina in peaceful joint space activities . Cooperation will make it possible to promote services on the world market, as well as provide domestic organizations in the rocket and space industry with additional loading of production capacities and increase the employment of their workers.

