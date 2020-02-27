Russian Cabinet to Discuss Russian Coal Industry Development Program Until 2035

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Russian government will discuss, at a meeting on Thursday, the coal industry development program until 2035, the cabinet said.

"The following issues are scheduled to be considered at the meeting: the program for the development of the Russian coal industry for the period until 2035," it said.

The program aims to create conditions for Russian coal companies to provide the domestic market with coal and its products in a stable way, as well as to strengthen their positions on the global coal market.