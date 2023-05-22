Russian Cabinet Updates 'Roadmap' for Petrochemical Industry Development - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Russian Government has updated the "roadmap" for the development of the petrochemical industry, the production of volume polymers should grow by 34% by 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"At the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, on May 16, 2023, the government approved an updated roadmap for the development of the petrochemical industry," Novak said at an operational meeting of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with deputy prime ministers.

Production targets have been approved, and an increase in the production of volume polymers by 34% is expected by 2025, the official added.