UrduPoint.com

Russian Cabinet Updates 'Roadmap' For Petrochemical Industry Development - Novak

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Russian Cabinet Updates 'Roadmap' for Petrochemical Industry Development - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Russian Government has updated the "roadmap" for the development of the petrochemical industry, the production of volume polymers should grow by 34% by 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"At the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, on May 16, 2023, the government approved an updated roadmap for the development of the petrochemical industry," Novak said at an operational meeting of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with deputy prime ministers.

Production targets have been approved, and an increase in the production of volume polymers by 34% is expected by 2025, the official added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin May Government Industry

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

16 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

33 minutes ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Counc ..

Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Council today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.