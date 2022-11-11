Russian Car Dealers Say Will Run Out of Stocks of European, Japanese Cars in Four Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russian car dealerships told Sputnik on Friday they may run out of European, American and Japanese cars of the mass segment in four months at most if supplies are not resumed, with some of car details already lacking in the market.

"Stocks of foreign cars in Russia will be enough for approximately two-four months depending on the brand. Chinese companies are filling the niche of European and Japanese car manufacturers," Avtodom, one of the biggest Russian car dealers, said.

There were almost no new US, Japanese and European cars and details for them left at many car dealerships in the country, as so-called parallel imports could not fully meet the current demand in the market, the ASC Group, another big Russian car reseller, told Sputnik, adding that dealers were working on expanding such imports.

Many foreign car manufacturers such as Renault, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda and Ford have decided to suspend their supplies to Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine, which started in February.