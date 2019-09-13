Russian Central Bank Cannot Exclude Inflation Decreasing Below 4% at End of 2019 - Head

The Central Bank of Russia cannot exclude that inflation will be below 4 percent at the end of the year, the bank's head, Elvira Nabiullina, said Frida

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia cannot exclude that inflation will be below 4 percent at the end of the year, the bank's head, Elvira Nabiullina, said Friday.

"Our main scenario is 4-4.5 percent, our analysis shows that stable components of inflation are somewhere below 4 percent.

Of course, various circumstances impact inflation, short-term or temporary factors, and they may impact the inflation before the end of the year. And we do not exclude that it might go below 4 percent," Nabiullina said on the sidelines of a banking forum.

Ruble's exchange rate and fruit and vegetable prices are among the factors, Nabiullina said.

However, the regulator would use monetary policy only if the inflation seriously diverges from the 4 percent target, she added.