Russian Central Bank Continues to Consider Rise in Key Rate More Likely Rather Than Drop

The Russian Central Bank continues to consider it more likely to raise the key rate, rather than reduce it, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Russian Central Bank continues to consider it more likely to raise the key rate, rather than reduce it, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"Our logic is that we see that pro-inflationary risks prevail.

Although our key rate forecast ... allows for some possibility of a rate cut, but nevertheless we consider it more likely, we continue to consider more likely to increase the rate," Nabiullina said during a press conference.

The Bank of Russia sees no reason to cut the key rate at the moment, she added.