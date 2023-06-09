Russian Central Bank Could Raise Key Rate at July Meeting - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the regulator could raise the key rate at its meeting in July.

"As for the possibility of a rate hike � yes, we have signaled that we consider the possibility of a rate hike at the next meetings, including the July meeting, but everything will depend on the incoming data," Nabiullina said at a press-conference.