Russian Central Bank Decides Not To Extend Some Concessions For Banks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Russian Central Bank Decides Not to Extend Some Concessions for Banks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Bank of Russia said on Wednesday that some exemptions for banks that are set to expire in the first half of the year will not be extended.

"Given the stabilization of the economic situation ...

the Bank of Russia decided not to extend concessions, which, according to the plan, expire in the first half of 2023. Separate longer-term strategic anti-crisis solutions are integrated into regulation on a permanent basis," the central bank's report said.

