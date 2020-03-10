UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Bank Doing Everything To Reduce External Shocks' Impact On Russian Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Central Bank of Russia will do everything possible to reduce the impact of external shocks on the Russian economy and finance system, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said on Tuesday amid the global oil prices slump.

"We have quite a large package of possible measures, we have used it many times, including in tougher situations.

The financial system has already seen that these measures are efficient and are capable of stabilizing the financial system. We will be doing everything possible to reduce the impact of external shocks on Russia's financial system and the Russian economy," Yudaeva told reporters at the Russian lower house.

She added that the country's financial system was stable, thanks to the Central Bank's policy of strengthening it, as well as the macroeconomic situation.

