Russian Central Bank Estimates Annual Inflation At About 4.6% As Of July 22

Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russian Central Bank Estimates Annual Inflation at About 4.6% as of July 22

The Bank of Russia said Friday it considered annual inflation to be at about 4.6 percent as of July 22 as it continued to decline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Bank of Russia said Friday it considered annual inflation to be at about 4.6 percent as of July 22 as it continued to decline.

"Inflation slowdown is continuing. Annual consumer price growth rate declined to 4.7% in June (from 5.

1% in May 2019) and was close to 4.6% according to the estimates as of 22 July," the financial authority said in a press release.

The Bank of Russia estimated that "annual inflation will return to 4% in early 2020." At the same time, it remarked that inflation expectations were still "elevated."

