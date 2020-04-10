Russian Central Bank Expands List of Coronavirus-Hit Sectors to Get Facilitated Lending

The Bank of Russia has expanded the list of industries the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to which regulatory exemptions and facilitated lending will now be applied, the central bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Bank of Russia has expanded the list of industries the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to which regulatory exemptions and facilitated lending will now be applied, the central bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

"We have expanded the list of affected sectors, to which the Bank of Russia applies regulatory exemptions," Nabiullina said.

The expanded list includes housing construction; bus stations; airports; manufacturing; trade; maintenance and repair of motor vehicles; as well as related household services. In addition, support measures extend to the leasing industry, she said.