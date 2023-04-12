Close
Russian Central Bank Expects Further Decline In Annual Inflation In April

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 07:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Annual inflation in Russia fell below 4% in March and will likely decline further in April, while the current price growth rate remains moderate, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

"Annual inflation fell below 4% in March and will probably fall further in April. However, these low annual figures mostly reflect very low monthly price growth rates of last summer and autumn," Nabiullina said in an address to the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The official specified that although price growth rates remain moderate, they are still higher compared to last summer and autumn.

In 2022, the Russian financial sector faced severe issues against the backdrop of the military operation in Ukraine.

Western nations and their allies have responded with comprehensive sanctions, including restrictions on the Russian central bank, export control measures, SWIFT cutoff for select banks, and asset freezes.

Russian authorities believe the country has largely been able to withstand the sanctions pressure. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3.5% last year as opposed to the 15% projected at the start of 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in address to the Federal Assembly in February that the country's gross domestic product decreased by only 2.1% in 2022.

