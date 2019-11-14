UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation In 2019 To Lean Toward 3.2%

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to Lean Toward 3.2%

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation said Thursday it was expecting the yearly inflation in the country to lean toward 3.2% in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Central Bank of the Russian Federation said Thursday it was expecting the yearly inflation in the country to lean toward 3.2% in 2019.

"Given the examined price dynamics, the inflation rate in 2019 is likely to be closer to the lower range of the Bank of Russia forecast (3.2-3.7%)," the bank said.

At the same time, the bank expects the yearly inflation to briefly fall below 3 percent in the beginning of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank Same Price 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

19 minutes ago

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

36 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

43 minutes ago

65-member student delegation visits Parliament Hou ..

12 minutes ago

Widespread rain wind-thunderstorm likely at scatte ..

1 second ago

Russian Officials to Soon Travel to Iraq to Return ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.