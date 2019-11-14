Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to Lean Toward 3.2%

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation said Thursday it was expecting the yearly inflation in the country to lean toward 3.2% in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Central Bank of the Russian Federation said Thursday it was expecting the yearly inflation in the country to lean toward 3.2% in 2019.

"Given the examined price dynamics, the inflation rate in 2019 is likely to be closer to the lower range of the Bank of Russia forecast (3.2-3.7%)," the bank said.

At the same time, the bank expects the yearly inflation to briefly fall below 3 percent in the beginning of 2020.