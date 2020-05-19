UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation To Speed Up Further After 3.1% Rise In April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Bank of Russia expects the country's annualized inflation to accelerate further after 3.1-percent year-on-year growth in April, however, as soon as short-term inflationary effects are exhausted, the disinflationary effect of reduced demand will become the dominant factor due to the introduction of restrictive measures in the country to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

According to Rosstat, annualized inflation amounted to 3.1 percent in April 2020, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than in March. The central bank noted that the acceleration was temporary due to increased demand for food and basic goods in the context of the introduction of a self-isolation regime in Russian regions, as well as ruble weakening in the first quarter.

"In the future, an increase in annual inflation is likely, including due to low basic figures of summer-fall 2019. At the same time, as the short-term inflationary effects are exhausted, the disinflationary effect of a decrease in domestic and foreign demand due to restrictive measures to combat the epidemic will become the dominant factor," the bank said.

According to the central bank's forecast, taking into account the current monetary policy, annualized inflation in Russia will be 3.8-4.8 percent this year and will be close to 4 percent in the future.

