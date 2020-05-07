Russian Central Bank Expects Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictive Measures to Begin in June

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bank of Russia in its basic forecast proceeds from the fact that the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions will begin in June, according to the regulator's report on monetary policy

In response to the coronavirus spread in Russia, the country's leadership announced non-working days starting March 30, and has since extended them through May 11. Under these conditions, the Russian economy in 2020 will largely repeat the trajectory of the global economy, the central bank believes.

"After a deep fall in GDP in the second quarter, the Bank of Russia expects economic activity to recover as restrictive measures weaken. The basic forecast is based on the assumption that the relaxation of restrictions will begin in June," the report says.

One non-working month may cut Russia's full-year GDP by 1.5-2 percent and the relevant quarter by 4.5-6 percent, the report says.

At the same time, the measures taken by the Russian government and the central bank to combat the consequences of the lockdown will be able to compensate for some of the losses for the people, businesses and the economy as a whole and accelerate the recovery process, it says.

The Bank of Russia estimates the growth of the Russian economy in the first quarter of this year at 1.5-2 percent in annual terms, according to the report.

The average price of Urals crude, Russia's main export earner, will be $15 per barrel in the second quarter, $20 in the third quarter and $25 in the fourth quarter, and will gradually return to the level near the cut-off price � set at around $42 per barrel in 2020 � only in 2022, the central bank said.

According to the medium-term forecast of the central bank, the average price for Urals oil will be $27 per barrel in 2020, $35 in 2021 and $45 in 2022.