UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Bank Expects Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictive Measures To Begin In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:28 AM

Russian Central Bank Expects Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictive Measures to Begin in June

The Bank of Russia in its basic forecast proceeds from the fact that the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions will begin in June, according to the regulator's report on monetary policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Bank of Russia in its basic forecast proceeds from the fact that the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions will begin in June, according to the regulator's report on monetary policy.

In response to the coronavirus spread in Russia, the country's leadership announced non-working days starting March 30, and has since extended them through May 11. Under these conditions, the Russian economy in 2020 will largely repeat the trajectory of the global economy, the central bank believes.

"After a deep fall in GDP in the second quarter, the Bank of Russia expects economic activity to recover as restrictive measures weaken. The basic forecast is based on the assumption that the relaxation of restrictions will begin in June," the report says.

One non-working month may cut Russia's full-year GDP by 1.5-2 percent and the relevant quarter by 4.5-6 percent, the report says.

At the same time, the measures taken by the Russian government and the central bank to combat the consequences of the lockdown will be able to compensate for some of the losses for the people, businesses and the economy as a whole and accelerate the recovery process, it says.

The Bank of Russia estimates the growth of the Russian economy in the first quarter of this year at 1.5-2 percent in annual terms, according to the report.

The average price of Urals crude, Russia's main export earner, will be $15 per barrel in the second quarter, $20 in the third quarter and $25 in the fourth quarter, and will gradually return to the level near the cut-off price � set at around $42 per barrel in 2020 � only in 2022, the central bank said.

According to the medium-term forecast of the central bank, the average price for Urals oil will be $27 per barrel in 2020, $35 in 2021 and $45 in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bank Same Price March May June 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India gas leak situation 'under control': South Ko ..

4 minutes ago

NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of ..

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 May 2020

1 hour ago

Five People Dead as Result of Gas Leakage in India ..

31 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.