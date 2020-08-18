UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GDP Growth, Year-on-Year Decline In Q3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Russian Central Bank expects the country's GDP to grow in July-September from the previous quarter, but the economy will continue to decline year-on-year, Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin told reporters.

"In the third quarter, there will be quarter-on-quarter GDP growth � seasonally adjusted, the third quarter will be better than the second. There will be no decline in two consecutive quarters. Year-on-year, naturally, the value will be in the red. The depth of the fall is such that we will need a long time," he said on the sidelines of the ACI Russia Congress 2020.

"Sometime by early 2022, we will return to the level of the end of 2019 in seasonally adjusted terms," Zabotkin added.

The Bank of Russia expects a peak in annualized inflation in February-March next year, he also said.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in June that the peak of inflation was expected in February 2021 due to low base effect. At the same time, the regulator expects a smooth acceleration of inflation by the end of the year to the forecast range of 3.7-4.2 percent.

The central bank does not yet see any reason to revise its basic macroeconomic forecast: the data of the last three weeks on inflation and GDP are in line with expectations, Zabotkin said.

