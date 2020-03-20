Russian Central Bank Expects Sharp Surge in Inflation in Q1 2021

The Bank of Russia expects domestic yearly inflation to peak in the first quarter of 2021, Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian Central Bank, said on Friday during a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Bank of Russia expects domestic yearly inflation to peak in the first quarter of 2021, Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian Central Bank, said on Friday during a press conference.

"We estimate that inflation could peak in the first quarter of the next year," Nabiullina said, adding that Russia currently had the lowest inflation rate.