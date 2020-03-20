UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Bank Expects Sharp Surge In Inflation In Q1 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:18 PM

Russian Central Bank Expects Sharp Surge in Inflation in Q1 2021

The Bank of Russia expects domestic yearly inflation to peak in the first quarter of 2021, Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian Central Bank, said on Friday during a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Bank of Russia expects domestic yearly inflation to peak in the first quarter of 2021, Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian Central Bank, said on Friday during a press conference.

"We estimate that inflation could peak in the first quarter of the next year," Nabiullina said, adding that Russia currently had the lowest inflation rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank

Recent Stories

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

11 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

13 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

13 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

13 minutes ago

OAS Chief Wins Reelection, Vows to Support Member ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.