Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation In Q2 Of 2023 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

The Bank of Russia announced on Thursday that it expects inflation in second quarter of 2023 to amount to 3.6%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Bank of Russia announced on Thursday that it expects inflation in second quarter of 2023 to amount to 3.6%.

Russia's GDP decline in the first quarter amounted to 2.3% in annual terms, and in the second quarter it is expected to grow by 4.2% , according to the report.

The majority of the adaptation processes of the Russian economy will be completed in 2025, the report said.

"In 2025, the main part of the adaptation processes will be completed, investment activity will return to its long-term level. Replenishment of stocks will resume - however, their level will remain below the long-term average. Along with the growth of investments, the negative contribution of imports will also increase, almost imperceptible in 2024," the document said.

