Russian Central Bank Keeps 2023 Average Urals Price Forecast Unchanged at $55 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday its decision to keep the forecast for the average price of Urals oil for the current year unchanged at $55 per barrel.

As for 2024, 2025 and 2026, the regulator has also kept it at $55 per barrel, according to its medium-term forecast.