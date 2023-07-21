Russian Central Bank Keeps 2023 Average Urals Price Forecast Unchanged at $55 Per Barrel

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday its decision to keep the forecast for the average price of Urals oil for the current year unchanged at $55 per barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday its decision to keep the forecast for the average price of Urals oil for the current year unchanged at $55 per barrel.

As for 2024, 2025 and 2026, the regulator has also kept it at $55 per barrel, according to its medium-term forecast.

