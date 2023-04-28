UrduPoint.com

Russian Central Bank Keeps 2023 Urals Oil Average Price Forecast At $55 Per Barrel

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Russian Central Bank Keeps 2023 Urals Oil Average Price Forecast at $55 Per Barrel

The Central Bank of Russia has kept its forecast for the average price of Russian Urals oil unchanged at $55 per barrel, according to the regulator's fresh report released on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Central Bank of Russia has kept its forecast for the average price of Russian Urals oil unchanged at $55 per barrel, according to the regulator's fresh report released on Friday.

The forecast for 2024 and 2025 also suggests that the average price will be $55 per barrel.

