Russian Central Bank Keeps 2023 Urals Oil Average Price Forecast at $55 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Central Bank of Russia has kept its forecast for the average price of Russian Urals oil unchanged at $55 per barrel, according to the regulator's fresh report released on Friday.

The forecast for 2024 and 2025 also suggests that the average price will be $55 per barrel.