- Russian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at 7.5% Per Annum Unchanged for 4th Time - Statement
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 08:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Bank of Russia announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the fourth time in a row.
"On 17 March 2023, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 7.50% per annum," the statement said.
The regulator added that it will consider increasing the key rate should pro-inflation risks intensify.
The Russian Central Bank expects the inflation for 2023 to be at the level of 5-7%.
"According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 5.0-7.0% in 2023 to return to 4% in 2024," the bank said.