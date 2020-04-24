Russian Central Bank Lowers Key Rate by 0.5p.p to 5.5%

The Bank of Russia lowered the key rate by 0.5 percentage point to 5.5 percent per year, the regulator said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Bank of Russia lowered the key rate by 0.5 percentage point to 5.5 percent per year, the regulator said Friday.

"On 24 April 2020, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 bp to 5.50% per annum," the bank's press release read.

The bank cited coronavirus restriction measures in Russia and globally, which made a strong impact on the economic activity.