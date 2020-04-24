Russian Central Bank Lowers Urals Oil Price Forecast for 2020 from $55 Per Barrel to $27

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:02 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Bank of Russia on Friday reduced its 2020 forecast for the price of Urals oil, Russia's main export brand reference, from $55 per barrel to $27.
"The Bank of Russia's baseline scenario assumes the average price of Urals of $27 per barrel in 2020 with its subsequent rise to $35 and $45 per barrel in 2021 and 2022 respectively," the bank said in a press release.