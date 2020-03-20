Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate at 6%

The Central Bank of Russia said Friday it was keeping the key rate at 6 percent and expecting increased inflation in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Central Bank of Russia said Friday it was keeping the key rate at 6 percent and expecting increased inflation in 2020.

"On 20 March 2020, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 6.00% per annum.

In February March, the situation has been developing with a significant deviation from the Bank of Russia's forecast under the baseline scenario. This is related to changes in external conditions: the spread of the coronavirus epidemic and a sharp drop in oil prices," the regulator said in a statement.

Inflation may go over the expected target in 2020, but is expected to return to 4 percent in 2021, the Bank of Russia said.