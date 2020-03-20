UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate At 6%

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate at 6%

The Central Bank of Russia said Friday it was keeping the key rate at 6 percent and expecting increased inflation in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Central Bank of Russia said Friday it was keeping the key rate at 6 percent and expecting increased inflation in 2020.

"On 20 March 2020, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 6.00% per annum.

In February March, the situation has been developing with a significant deviation from the Bank of Russia's forecast under the baseline scenario. This is related to changes in external conditions: the spread of the coronavirus epidemic and a sharp drop in oil prices," the regulator said in a statement.

Inflation may go over the expected target in 2020, but is expected to return to 4 percent in 2021, the Bank of Russia said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bank February March May 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service C ..

2 minutes ago

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

13 minutes ago

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

46 minutes ago

WHO Received Certification Requests for 40 Coronav ..

32 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Fais ..

32 minutes ago

Turkey provides online access to COVID-19 test res ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.