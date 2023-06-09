UrduPoint.com

Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate Unchanged At 7.5% Per Annum For Sixth Time In Row

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate Unchanged at 7.5% Per Annum for Sixth Time in Row

The Russian Central Bank announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the sixth time in a row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Russian Central Bank announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the sixth time in a row.

"On 9 June 2023, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate 7.50% per annum," the statement said.

The balance of risks for inflation in Russia has shifted even more towards pro-inflationary ones, the bank added.

Russia's economic activity is growing faster than it was expected in the April forecast, the regulator said.

"Economic activity is rising faster than the Bank of Russia's April forecast assumed. This in large measure reflects a strong rebound in domestic demand. Despite the persistently challenging external conditions, this supports positive business sentiment," the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Bank April June

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

18 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

25 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

26 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

30 minutes ago
 Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bl ..

Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bln in January-May - Central Ban ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down by 69% to $44.7Bln - Central ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.