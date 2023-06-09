Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate Unchanged at 7.5% Per Annum for Sixth Time in Row

The Russian Central Bank announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the sixth time in a row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Russian Central Bank announced on Friday its decision to keep the key rate unchanged at the level of 7.5% per annum for the sixth time in a row.

"On 9 June 2023, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate 7.50% per annum," the statement said.

The balance of risks for inflation in Russia has shifted even more towards pro-inflationary ones, the bank added.

Russia's economic activity is growing faster than it was expected in the April forecast, the regulator said.

"Economic activity is rising faster than the Bank of Russia's April forecast assumed. This in large measure reflects a strong rebound in domestic demand. Despite the persistently challenging external conditions, this supports positive business sentiment," the statement said.