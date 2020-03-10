UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Bank Raises Euro Exchange Rate For Wednesday By 8% To 81.86 Rubles

The Bank of Russia increased official rate of the euro for Wednesday by 6.0164 rubles to 81.8588 rubles, while the US dollar exchange rate was raised by 4.5033 rubles to 72.0208 rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Bank of Russia increased official rate of the euro for Wednesday by 6.0164 rubles to 81.8588 rubles, while the US dollar exchange rate was raised by 4.5033 rubles to 72.0208 rubles.

The price of the dual-currency basket ($0.55 and 0.45 euros) increased by 5.1842 rubles to 76.4479 rubles.

The bank has not set official exchange rates for Tuesday.

