Open Menu

Russian Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate To 16% To Counter Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 16% to counter inflation

Russia's central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate to 16 percent, announcing a fifth hike since summer in a bid to fight accelerating inflation

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Russia's central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate to 16 percent, announcing a fifth hike since summer in a bid to fight accelerating inflation.

The central bank has been grappling with the economic fallout of the offensive in Ukraine that includes Western sanctions, a surge in government military spending and the call-up of hundreds of thousands of men.

"Current inflationary pressures remain high. Annual inflation for 2023 is expected to be close to the upper bound of the 7.0-7.5 percent forecast range," the Bank of Russia said in a statement explaining its decision.

Higher interest rates are designed to sap demand by making it more expensive to borrow money and encouraging consumers and businesses to save, not spend.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Bank Money Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots train ..

Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots training course

11 minutes ago
 TDCP says to set up ‘Darshan Resort’ at Kartar ..

TDCP says to set up ‘Darshan Resort’ at Kartarpur

11 minutes ago
 Bolan Mail train to be restored from Dec 25

Bolan Mail train to be restored from Dec 25

11 minutes ago
 Rain with snowfall likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir ..

Rain with snowfall likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

11 minutes ago
 UAJK holds IT exhibition

UAJK holds IT exhibition

15 minutes ago
 Bed-sheet being changed in hospitals daily to impr ..

Bed-sheet being changed in hospitals daily to improve hygiene: minister

15 minutes ago
Top US official says not 'right' for Israel to occ ..

Top US official says not 'right' for Israel to occupy Gaza long-term

19 minutes ago
 ADB mission chief stresses collaborative efforts t ..

ADB mission chief stresses collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural mechani ..

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress at CBD project sit ..

15 minutes ago
 Fazl ur Rehman visits late JUI leader Qari Sher Af ..

Fazl ur Rehman visits late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal’s family

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani researcher enjoys vibrant scientific lif ..

Pakistani researcher enjoys vibrant scientific life in Hangzhou, China

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi directs officials to continue ..

Commissioner Karachi directs officials to continue price checking campaign

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business