Russian Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate To 16% To Counter Inflation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM
Russia's central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate to 16 percent, announcing a fifth hike since summer in a bid to fight accelerating inflation
The central bank has been grappling with the economic fallout of the offensive in Ukraine that includes Western sanctions, a surge in government military spending and the call-up of hundreds of thousands of men.
"Current inflationary pressures remain high. Annual inflation for 2023 is expected to be close to the upper bound of the 7.0-7.5 percent forecast range," the Bank of Russia said in a statement explaining its decision.
Higher interest rates are designed to sap demand by making it more expensive to borrow money and encouraging consumers and businesses to save, not spend.