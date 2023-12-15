Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 16% to counter inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Russia's central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate to 16 percent, announcing a fifth hike since summer in a bid to fight accelerating inflation.

The central bank has been grappling with the economic fallout of the offensive in Ukraine that includes Western sanctions, a surge in government military spending and the call-up of hundreds of thousands of men.

"Current inflationary pressures remain high. Annual inflation for 2023 is expected to be close to the upper bound of the 7.0-7.5 percent forecast range," the Bank of Russia said in a statement explaining its decision.

Higher interest rates are designed to sap demand by making it more expensive to borrow money and encouraging consumers and businesses to save, not spend.