Russian Central Bank Raises Key Rate To 8.5% For 1st Time Since September 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Russian Central Bank Raises Key Rate to 8.5% for 1st Time Since September 2022

The Russian Central Bank announced on Friday its decision to raise the key rate to 8.5% from 7.5% per annum, this is the first increase since September 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Russian Central Bank announced on Friday its decision to raise the key rate to 8.5% from 7.5% per annum, this is the first increase since September 2022.

"On 21 July 2023, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate by 100 basis points to 8.50% per annum," the regulator said in a statement.

The Bank of Russia has also revised its forecast for the average key rate in 2023 to 7.9-8.3% from 7.3-8.2%, and expects it to be in the range of 8.5-9.3% by the end of the year.

As for 2024, the regulator also raised the forecast for the average key rate to 8.5-9.5% from 6.5-7.5%, for 2025 � to 6.5-8.5% from 5-6%. In 2026, the regulator predicts it in the range of 5.5-6.5%.

