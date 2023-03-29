UrduPoint.com

Russian Central Bank Records $9.3Bln Annual Loss In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Russian Central Bank Records $9.3Bln Annual Loss in 2022

The Bank of Russia recorded over 721 billion rubles ($9.3 billion) in annual loss last year, up from 26.3 billion rubles last year, the bank's report said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Bank of Russia recorded over 721 billion rubles ($9.3 billion) in annual loss last year, up from 26.3 billion rubles last year, the bank's report said.

"Following the results of 2022, a negative financial result of the activities of the Bank of Russia (loss) in the amount of 721.717 billion rubles was recorded," the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank From Billion

Recent Stories

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power ..

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power War With China, Russia Combin ..

40 seconds ago
 PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates ..

PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates to local medical graduates

42 seconds ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendation ..

Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendations on Participation in Competit ..

2 minutes ago
 Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active ..

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt extends all out support to SFA: Secy Fo ..

Sindh Govt extends all out support to SFA: Secy Food

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.