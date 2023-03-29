Russian Central Bank Records $9.3Bln Annual Loss in 2022

The Bank of Russia recorded over 721 billion rubles ($9.3 billion) in annual loss last year, up from 26.3 billion rubles last year, the bank's report said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Bank of Russia recorded over 721 billion rubles ($9.3 billion) in annual loss last year, up from 26.3 billion rubles last year, the bank's report said.

"Following the results of 2022, a negative financial result of the activities of the Bank of Russia (loss) in the amount of 721.717 billion rubles was recorded," the report said.