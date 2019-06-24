Russian Central Bank Says Expects Anti-Russian Sanctions to Remain in Place in 2019-2021

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR), in its baseline scenario, continues to expect the preservation of sanctions against Russia throughout 2019-2021, the CBR's monetary policy report says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia (CBR), in its baseline scenario, continues to expect the preservation of sanctions against Russia throughout 2019-2021, the CBR's monetary policy report says.

"As before, in its baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia proceeds from the preservation of international sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014-2018 over the entire forecast horizon," it says.

It said the CBR expects Russia's GDP to accelerate its growth in the second quarter to 0.5-1 percent, and in the third quarter to 0.8-1.3 percent.

In the risky scenario, the CBR said it sees the possibility of the oil price going down in the second half of 2019 to $20 to then rise to $35 per barrel.