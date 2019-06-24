UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Bank Says Expects Anti-Russian Sanctions To Remain In Place In 2019-2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:48 PM

Russian Central Bank Says Expects Anti-Russian Sanctions to Remain in Place in 2019-2021

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR), in its baseline scenario, continues to expect the preservation of sanctions against Russia throughout 2019-2021, the CBR's monetary policy report says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Central Bank of Russia (CBR), in its baseline scenario, continues to expect the preservation of sanctions against Russia throughout 2019-2021, the CBR's monetary policy report says.

"As before, in its baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia proceeds from the preservation of international sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014-2018 over the entire forecast horizon," it says.

It said the CBR expects Russia's GDP to accelerate its growth in the second quarter to 0.5-1 percent, and in the third quarter to 0.8-1.3 percent.

In the risky scenario, the CBR said it sees the possibility of the oil price going down in the second half of 2019 to $20 to then rise to $35 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bank Price 2019 From

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

16 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

16 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

16 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

20 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.