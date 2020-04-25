UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Bank Says Expects Economy To Contract During H2 Year-on-Year

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Central Bank Says Expects Economy to Contract During H2 Year-on-Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russia's GDP is expected to decline in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 compared to the same period last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at an online briefing on Friday.

Central Bank has conducted surveys and learned that more than 80 percent of businesses in Russia have felt the negative repercussions of COVID-19. It will take them time to recover, while external uncertainties will only further inhibit the production, investment and consumer activity, Nabiullina said.

"In these conditions, GDP will shrink year-on-year in the third and fourth quarters, that is the annual rate of economic growth will be negative. According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, GDP will overall decrease by 4-6% in 2020," Nabiullina said, as quoted by the bank.

According to her, the sharpest hit will occur during the second quarter, making the economy shrink up to eight percent, followed by a slow gradual recovery til the end of the year.

"Our estimates suggest that governments will be gradually lifting or considerably easing the majority of current restrictions in the second quarter.

In this case, we can expect that in the third and fourth quarters economic activity will be recovering quarter-on-quarter," Nabiullina said.

Should the situation indeed improve in quarter three, Russia's economy will have a chance to avoid recession, according to the Central Bank chief.

Economic growth in 2021-2022 will largely be recovery-type and GDP will expand by 3-5 percent in 2021 and by 1.5-3.5 percent in 2022 yet, still not enough to compensate for the downturn this year, according to Nabiullina. At the same time, she ruled out the scenario of stagflation in Russia.

"We consider such a scenario to be unattainable. Central Bank has an inflation targeting policy, and we are not going to give it up. This means that we will keep inflation under control and will not allow any significant long-term deviations from the target. Therefore, we do not see stagflation risks alongside high inflation and low rates of economic growth," Nabiullina said.

Nabiullina spoke on the heels of the Central Bank's board revising the key rate to a historic low of 5.5 percent to account for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

