Russian Central Bank Says Expects Russia's Inflation To Stabilize Near 4% In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:39 PM

The Russian Central Bank said on Thursday that it expects the country's inflation to return to its target level of 4% in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Russian Central Bank said on Thursday that it expects the country's inflation to return to its target level of 4% in 2024.

"According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the current monetary policy stance, annual inflation will reach 4.5-6.5% in 2023 and stabilise around 4% in 2024 and later on," the bank said in a statement.

