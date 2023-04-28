UrduPoint.com

Russian Central Bank Says External Management Of Western Assets In Banking Inexpedient

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 06:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Transferring Western assets in Russia's banking sector to external management is inexpedient, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"As for the possibility of transferring (Western) assets in Russia to (external) management instead of allowing foreign owners to leave, these decisions should be made with very good reasons related to the stability of the functioning of the Russian economy. In the banking sector, we do not consider it appropriate," Nabiullina told reporters.

