Russian Central Bank Says Will Support Laws Banning Bitcoin Payments If Adopted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Central Bank of the Russian Federation told Sputnik on Friday that it would support a ban on bitcoin payments if it was to be adopted by parliament, citing considerable risks associated with cryptocurrencies as the main reason.

"The only legal means of payment in Russia is the ruble. We still think that cryptocurrencies bear considerable risks, including in the laundering of illegally obtained profit, and terrorism financing, and also during exchange operations due to the sharp fluctuation of the exchange rate," the bank said.

It added that, in its opinion, private cryptocurrencies could not be considered as fiat money and be used as a legal means of payment.

"If there is a decision to ban cryptocurrencies as a means of payment on a legislative level, we consider it sensible to support such a position," the bank stated.

The legal status of cryptocurrencies in Russia remains undefined. In 2018, three bills were put forward in the Russian parliament's lower chamber to address the issue and create regulations for the digital economy in general. Currently, only two of them have been adopted one that introduces the digital rights provisions in the Civil Code, and the other involving the use of crowd-funding platforms for receiving investment funds.