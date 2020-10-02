The Bank of Russia slightly increased the share of the US dollar in the structure of its international reserves, to 23.7 percent as of March 31 this year against 23.6 percent a year earlier, while the euro's share remained at last year's level of 30.3 percent, the central bank said in its report

The share of the yuan decreased by 2 percentage points, to 12.2 percent, and the share of the British pound fell by 0.5 percentage points, to 6.

1 percent.

At the same time, the share of gold in Russian international reserves increased by 2.6 percentage points, to 20.8 percent.

Yuan was the biggest earner among foreign currency assets of the Bank of Russia in the period from April 2019 to March 2020, returning yield of 3.89 percent per annum and the Canadian dollar yielded 2.68 percent, while the US dollar's yield was 1.69 percent per annum. At the same time, the yield of the euro was negative, at minus 0.47 percent.