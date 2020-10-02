UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Bank Slightly Boosted US Dollar's Share In Reserves In Year To March 31

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:02 AM

Russian Central Bank Slightly Boosted US Dollar's Share in Reserves in Year to March 31

The Bank of Russia slightly increased the share of the US dollar in the structure of its international reserves, to 23.7 percent as of March 31 this year against 23.6 percent a year earlier, while the euro's share remained at last year's level of 30.3 percent, the central bank said in its report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Bank of Russia slightly increased the share of the US dollar in the structure of its international reserves, to 23.7 percent as of March 31 this year against 23.6 percent a year earlier, while the euro's share remained at last year's level of 30.3 percent, the central bank said in its report.

The share of the yuan decreased by 2 percentage points, to 12.2 percent, and the share of the British pound fell by 0.5 percentage points, to 6.

1 percent.

At the same time, the share of gold in Russian international reserves increased by 2.6 percentage points, to 20.8 percent.

Yuan was the biggest earner among foreign currency assets of the Bank of Russia in the period from April 2019 to March 2020, returning yield of 3.89 percent per annum and the Canadian dollar yielded 2.68 percent, while the US dollar's yield was 1.69 percent per annum. At the same time, the yield of the euro was negative, at minus 0.47 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Bank Same Euro March April 2019 2020 Gold From Share

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

1 hour ago

Shelling wreaks destruction in small Karabakh town ..

3 minutes ago

Armenia Recalls Ambassador in Israel for Consultat ..

3 minutes ago

Euro candidate Bulgaria joins European banking uni ..

3 minutes ago

US Senators Call for Immediate Halt of Fighting in ..

3 minutes ago

Trudeau Announces $7.5Bln Infrastructure Plan as P ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.