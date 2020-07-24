UrduPoint.com
Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russian Central Bank Speaks Against Hedging Oil Revenues Following Mexico's Example

The Russian Central Bank does not support the idea of "Mexico-style" hedging oil revenues, lost due to the OPEC+ oil output cuts, as such would prove to be a very expensive and complicated procedure, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian Central Bank does not support the idea of "Mexico-style" hedging oil revenues, lost due to the OPEC+ oil output cuts, as such would prove to be a very expensive and complicated procedure, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The Bloomberg news agency reported earlier in the week, citing unnamed senior officials, that Russia was considering a "Mexico-style" hedge of oil revenues. On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had tasked the government with considering the possibility of hedging the country's oil and gas revenues to protect them from the price decline.

"We have not seen the detailed proposals on this issue, but if we speak of following Mexico's experience outright, we do not support such a proposal," Nabiullina said at a press conference.

Mexico's oil output volumes and exports are much lower than Russia's and the Central Bank is not sure that the hedging market would allow this operation to proceed, the governor noted.

"And if we are talking about hedging all volumes, then we have great doubts that hedging markets would allow this operation or it will be very expensive. If it is supposed to be financed from the Russian National Wealth Fund [NWF], this is a rather expensive operation; in my opinion, this is not the best way to spend money from the NWF. It will be expensive with this volume," Nabiullina stressed.

