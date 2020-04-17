UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Bank To Discuss Lowering Key Rate Next Friday - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:05 PM

Russian Central Bank to Discuss Lowering Key Rate Next Friday - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Bank of Russia will discuss lowering the key rate at its next meeting, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said Friday.

The key rate meeting has been scheduled for April 24.

"We think that the main option that we will be considering is the lowering of the rate. I think we will look at it in detail in different economic scenarios, including how big of a step can be taken," Nabiullina told online briefing.

According to the governor, raising the key rate is unlikely, but the bank will discuss all options next week.

In addition, the bank will present a new prognosis next week, Nabiullina said.

"It will not be an adjustment, as I have said, but, most likely, a completely reworked prognosis because the situation has changed dramatically," Nabiullina said.

The bank governor added that the oil, which is currently trading at a lower price than expected in earlier forecasts, would be taken into consideration.

"Undoubtedly, when it comes to oil price, we will be more conservative than before," Nabiullin said.

The Central Bank does not expect the coronavirus-linked crisis to hit the banks as much as the 2014 crisis did, Nabiullina said. According to her, banks will still be able to make profit.

Many people and companies are facing difficulties because of the coronavirus, so the Central Bank is monitoring the situation with debt restructuring, Nabiullina added.

