UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Bank Trims Base Rate To 7.25%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:19 AM

Russian central bank trims base rate to 7.25%

Russia's Central Bank on Friday lowered its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 7.25 percent, and signalled further cuts as inflation slows and growth flatlines

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Russia's Central Bank on Friday lowered its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 7.25 percent, and signalled further cuts as inflation slows and growth flatlines.

"Inflation slowdown is continuing," the regulator said in a statement. "Weak economic activity, along with temporary factors, limits inflation risks over the short-term horizon.

" It said there is a "possibility of further key rate reduction" at its next meeting if inflation returns to the forecast 4 percent in early 2020.

The annual inflation rate decreased to 4.6 percent in July due to "consumer demand trends" and a strengthened ruble, it said.

Russian economic growth slowed dramatically in the first quarter of 2019 to an annual rate 0.5 percent, falling below the Central Bank's forecast.

The central bank last cut its key rate by 0.25 percentage point in June, citing similar reasons.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank June July 2019 2020

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

6 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

6 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

6 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

6 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

6 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.