Russian Central Bank Upgrades Forecast for Inflation in 2023 to 5-6.5%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Russian Central Bank announced on Friday that it had upgraded the 2023 forecast for inflation and expects it at the level of 5-6.5% instead of the previous 4.5-6.5%.

"According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 5.

0-6.5% in 2023 to return to 4% in 2024," the regulator said in a statement.

As of July 17, the annual inflation in Russia stands at 3.6% compared to 3.3% in June, the statement read.

Additionally, the regulator said that the recovery phase of the development of the Russian economy� had been completed in general.