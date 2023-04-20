Russian Central Bank Vows 'Flexibility' in Crypto Payments

Russia's central bank is ready to be open in its thinking on cryptocurrency transactions between Russian and foreign entities, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia's central bank is ready to be open in its thinking on cryptocurrency transactions between Russian and foreign entities, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday.

"We think that the new reality calls for a limited use of cryptocurrencies in external payments ...

We are ready to show flexibility and allow entrepreneurs to settle external payments with foreign contractors in crypto if it solves their problems," she said in parliament.

Cryptocurrencies in Russia are not officially accepted as a form of payment, but central bank governors said on Monday that the Bank of Russia was considering allowing the use of digital coins for financial transactions with a limited pool of trusted partners, primarily organizations with partial state ownership.