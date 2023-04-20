UrduPoint.com

Russian Central Bank Vows 'Flexibility' In Crypto Payments

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Russian Central Bank Vows 'Flexibility' in Crypto Payments

Russia's central bank is ready to be open in its thinking on cryptocurrency transactions between Russian and foreign entities, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia's central bank is ready to be open in its thinking on cryptocurrency transactions between Russian and foreign entities, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday.

"We think that the new reality calls for a limited use of cryptocurrencies in external payments ...

We are ready to show flexibility and allow entrepreneurs to settle external payments with foreign contractors in crypto if it solves their problems," she said in parliament.

Cryptocurrencies in Russia are not officially accepted as a form of payment, but central bank governors said on Monday that the Bank of Russia was considering allowing the use of digital coins for financial transactions with a limited pool of trusted partners, primarily organizations with partial state ownership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Russia Parliament Bank Cryptocurrency

Recent Stories

'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews municipal, security arrangeme ..

Commissioner reviews municipal, security arrangements

10 minutes ago
 Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Satur ..

Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

10 minutes ago
 More rain-wind, thunderstorm with hailstorm to las ..

More rain-wind, thunderstorm with hailstorm to lash out Capital, northern areas

10 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Havana Will ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Havana Will Continue Creating Multipolar W ..

10 minutes ago
 'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.