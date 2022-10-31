UrduPoint.com

Russian-Chinese Cooperation Reaches 'Unprecedented Heights' - Russian Foreign Minister

Published October 31, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The cooperation between Russia and China has reached "unprecedented heights," expected to be proved by record-high trade figures for 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The interaction between Russia and China has reached unprecedented heights, with the intention to expand this cooperation fully meeting the interests of our citizens," Lavrov said, addressing the China-Russia Friendship Association on its 65th anniversary.

The minister also said that the bilateral trade volume surpassed $140 billion in 2021, with this year's statistics expected to hit another record high.

Russia and China continue cooperation in different directions, adhere to agreements reached and advance their strategic partnership in energy sector despite the "unstable" global situation in the world, according to the minister.

