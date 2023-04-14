Russian-Chinese Investment Funds Likely to Be Established Soon - Chinese Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The level of economic cooperation between Russia and China requires special financial institutions, which are likely to emerge in the coming two years, Nelson Wong, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Center for RimPac and International Studies and Valdai Discussion Club expert, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The level of economic cooperation between Russia and China requires special financial institutions, which are likely to emerge in the coming two years, Nelson Wong, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Center for RimPac and International Studies and Valdai Discussion Club expert, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Let's look at investment ... I am expecting, personally, that to have a project like this big to be achieved, to be realized, you need financial institutions. Financial institutions that cater specifically for the promotion of such initiatives. So, I won't be surprised if, 12-24 months down the line, there will be investment funds established specifically for such initiative," Wong said during an interview.

Such institutions could prove useful not only to China and Russia, but also to many other countries that are interested in effective and safe payment mechanisms, he added.

Wong pointed out that, unfortunately, many Chinese companies are not aware of the fact that they can trade in yuans and rubles with their Russian partners.

Therefore, these mechanisms need to be promoted among business communities, he said.

Commenting on the growing trade between Russia and China in the first trimester of 2023, Wong said that investment cooperation, rather than traditional commodity trade, would be more indicative of good economic relations between the two countries. Things are changing rapidly, in particular, following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in March, he said.

Numerous Chinese companies are interested in coming to the Russian market, so a lot more investment from China is expected in the near future, including Chinese companies coming to the country to establish factories, the expert said.

The trade between China and Russia in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 38.7% to $53.845 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.