Russian Citizens' Lives Take Priority But Resources Needed to Fight Coronavirus - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that citizens' lives and well-being were the top priority, but the government needed to protect the national economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"That is why we must have a multi-pronged approach. Of course, our main task is to save citizens' lives and guarantee their well-being... But it is also obvious that if the economy shatters we will not have resources to pursue our important goal. Everything in life is interconnected," he said at a meeting with entrepreneurs.