UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Citizens' Lives Take Priority But Resources Needed To Fight Coronavirus - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Russian Citizens' Lives Take Priority But Resources Needed to Fight Coronavirus - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that citizens' lives and well-being were the top priority, but the government needed to protect the national economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that citizens' lives and well-being were the top priority, but the government needed to protect the national economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"That is why we must have a multi-pronged approach. Of course, our main task is to save citizens' lives and guarantee their well-being... But it is also obvious that if the economy shatters we will not have resources to pursue our important goal. Everything in life is interconnected," he said at a meeting with entrepreneurs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senegal reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 105 cases ..

8 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

8 minutes ago

Hyundai heir apparent buys 8 bln won of stocks to ..

8 minutes ago

Police, Army and rangers administered Flag March i ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Registers Record 2,389 New Coronavirus Cases ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.