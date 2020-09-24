Russian Civilian Airplane Manufacturer Lays Off Hundreds of Workers After Merger - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Russian airplane manufacturer behind the Sukhoi Superjet 100 has laid off hundreds of employees following mergers over the course of the year, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported citing sources.

Formerly autonomous manufacturer GSS merged with engineering corporation Irkut in February 2020 and was renamed Regional Aircraft as a branch of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) conglomerate.

According to Vedomosti's source in the company, no fewer than 500 jobs were cut during the restructuring to do away with redundancies and duplicate administrative positions.

"In recent years before the merger, there were about 3,000 to 3,100 employees at GSS, according to the company's accounts. This way, about 15 to 30 percent of employees were laid off," the source said to Vedomosti.

However, according to another source from the UAC, layoffs have also affected some engineering staff at the acquired company's Zhukovsky manufacturing plant outside Moscow. The engineers were offered other positions within the parent company UAC, the source added.