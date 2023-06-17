Russian Coal Exports to China, India in January-May 2023 Rose YOY - Deputy Energy Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia's coal supplies to China and India showed year-on-year growth in the first five months of 2023, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The coal industry and our companies also have something to be proud of.

So far, (coal exports) are also ahead of the previous year. The main market, as usual, is the Asia-Pacific region and the Global South, so all our consumers are mainly there," Mochalnikov said, speaking about Russian coal supplies to China and India in January-May.

