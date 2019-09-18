Russian Companies Consider Using Syria as Hub for Trade With Arab Countries- Coordinator

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Among the options for cooperation with Syria, Russian companies are considering using it as a regional hub for trade with other Arab countries, project coordinator for Syria at Moscow-based Center for the Development of Innovative Projects, Igor Matveev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our companies are considering possible formats of cooperation, including the one with using Syria as some kind of a transit point for trade with other Arab countries using the mechanisms of inter-Arab free trade � the agreements that were concluded before the [Syrian] crisis," Matveyev said on the sidelines of the Rebuild Syria exhibition in Damascus, where he led the Russian delegation.

In Matveyev's opinion, such plans are promising, but it is necessary to conduct accurate business calculations.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011. The victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) was declared in late 2017, and the political settlement as well as return of refugees and rebuilding the country after the war have come to the forefront since then.