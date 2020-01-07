UrduPoint.com
Russian Companies Handle Over 70% Of Venezuela Oil - US Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Russia handles more than 70 percent of Venezuela's oil, extending to the country's government of President Nicolas Maduro authorities a lifeline of support vital for their survival amid mounting internal and external pressures, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said at a press briefing on Monday.

"Russian companies are now handling more than two-thirds, more than 70 percent of Venezuelan oil. They market it, they finance it, they hide it - ship-to-ship transfers, changing the Names of boats, turning off transponders. They sell gasoline," Abrams said. "So a Russian role is increasingly important."

Abrams pointed out that over last year Russia had greatly increased its sway over Venezuela's economy and the United States underestimated the significance of Russian - and Cuban - support for the Venezuelan government.

"We underestimated the importance of Cuban and Russian support for the regime, which has proved, I think, the two most important pillars of support for the regime and without which it wouldn't be there, it wouldn't be in power," Abrams said.

The United States and its allies have been supporting Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself an interim president in early 2019. More than 50 countries, including Russia, China and Turkey have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of the country.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and called the US recognition and support of him as an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government in Venezuela and capture the country's oil and other resources.

